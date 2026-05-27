Moët Hennessy announces long-term partnership with Silverstone

By Oliver Catchpole

Moët Hennessy has announced a new long-term partnership with Silverstone (‘the home of the British Grand Prix’), with Moët & Chandon becoming its official champagne.

The move is part of the champagne house’s drive to strengthen its presence across well-known Formula One circuits, having previously partnered with the Automobile Club de Monaco.

It builds on Moët Hennessy’s continued work within the sport, with the producer having become Formula One’s official partner in 2025.

This year, it will be opening a bespoke hospitality area for Formula 1’s Grand Prix Weekend – the Moët & Chandon Club – turning a space within the trackside Silverstone Fusion club into a ‘home’ for the brand.

There, a selection of curated champagne cocktails will be available to visitors, along with an exhibition of rare podium bottles – each personally signed by famous Formula 1 drivers.

Guests will also have the opportunity to own a pre-engraved Moët & Chandon bottle, which the producer called “a bespoke keepsake”.

Commenting on the partnership, Julie Nollet, MD UK & Ireland for Moët Hennessy, said: “Silverstone holds a unique place in the world of motorsport, and we’re proud to be partnering with them throughout the year, with the F1 weekend standing out as a defining moment in that partnership.

“With Moët & Chandon as the official champagne sponsor, we’re pleased to bring a sense of celebration and elegance to one of the most prestigious events in sport.”

Rachel James, head of partnerships at Silverstone, added: “Silverstone has long been at the heart of motorsport, a place where legends are born and history is written.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Moët Hennessy continuing to bring together two worlds defined by heritage, craftmanship and timeless excellence.”

Moët & Chandon’s connection to Formula 1 began in 1950 at the Reims Grand Prix, where Frédéric Chandon de Briailles (former president of the company) offered a bottle to the race winner.

The producer still keeps a reserve of Jeroboams in its vaults in Épernay, each designed for Formula 1.









