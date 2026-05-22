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Grands Chais de France celebrates UK Crémant growth

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  22 May, 2026

Crémant has recently seen rapid growth in the UK, driven by value-led premiumisation and an increasing interest in regional exploration, according to producer Grands Chais de France (GCF).

To support this, the Tesco supplier cited data from the supermarket, showing that in 2025 sales were up +73% year-on-year across its Crémant range.

Additionally, figures show that the UK imported 6.3 million bottles of Crémant in 2025 (up +22% on the year before), while the category’s share of French exports to the UK has increased from 1.2% in 2019 to 3.1% in 2025.

The producer suggested that this growth is driven by both value-led premiumisation and regional exploration, as consumers seek high-quality alternatives to Champagne.

As noted in a feature on sparkling wine in the upcoming editon of Harpers, shoppers are increasingly moving across price tiers, away from entry-level Prosecco but at the same time seeking more affordable expressions of traditional-method sparkling wines.

With an average price of £10, Crémant appears to be well-placed to capitalise on this.

Commenting on the category, Denis Courault, director of Crémant at GCF, said: “What’s interesting is that shoppers aren’t just trading differently, they’re exploring more.

“People are buying Crémant from Bordeaux one week and Loire the next. It’s the ideal purchase for the current market: it feels like Champagne, but it’s priced for everyday use.”

Within the category, Crémant de Loire remains the largest contributor the UK market, while Crémant d’Alsace has driven the fastest growth – possibly highlighting the growing demand for regional styles.

Courault added that the category “delivers premium cues at an accessible price point, and the diversity of regions gives retailers real scope to develop discovery-led ranges. We’re seeing growth not only in the core appellations but also across lesser-known regions, driving both trade-up and repeat purchases.”

GCF is a leading private winemaker in France, with a presence in over 178 countries, and producers and vineyards in every major French winemaking region.





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