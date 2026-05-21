Concha y Toro launches off-trade range targeting ‘time-poor’ consumers

By Oliver Catchpole

VCT Europe, the European arm of leading wine producer Viña Concha y Toro (VCT), has launched ‘Out of Office’, a convenience-exclusive range of wines.

The collection targets young (25-34-year-old), ‘time-poor’ consumers, drawing on research which showed that such shoppers are often discouraged by the wine isle, viewing it as overcrowded.

According to VCT, the analysis suggested that this is because few brands manage to stand out on the shelf, or signpost possibilities for different drinking occasions.

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As Heather Jones, senior brand manager at VCT, explained: “Younger consumers are still drinking wine — but they’re more selective.

“They’re curious, open to discovery, and willing to spend more when the proposition feels relevant, modern and worth their time.

“We wanted to deliver a brand that makes wine an easy, approachable choice.

“A key occasion for wine drinkers is relaxation and unwinding – moments of switching off and recharging, and Out of Office is a fun, light-hearted brand that clearly communicates the occasion directly on the bottle.”

The range – which will make its debut in 300 Bargain Booze stores on 25 May – consists of three wines, a Sauvignon Blanc, a Merlot and a Rosé.

All three originate in Chile, are bottled in the UK and sit at a £9 RRP for the convenience sector.

Jones added: “We have seen many of today’s most successful brands begin their journeys in this channel, and it has repeatedly proven to be a strong foundation for building brand awareness, recruiting shoppers and driving early stage growth.”

Viña Concha y Toro is one of the largest wineries in Latin America. Its European arm (VCT Europe) employs almost 100 people and is responsible for the sale of over seven million cases across the continent.

This includes well-known brands such as Castillero del Diablo, Trivento, Cono sur and Diablo.

As Harpers reported in March, VCT saw growth in its wine operations in the 2025 financial year, with revenues increasing by 2.8%.