New Generation adds Champagne Carbon to its portfolio

By James Lawrence

Wine importer and wholesaler New Generation has become the exclusive agents of Champagne Carbon, a niche brand created by Alexandre Méa.

Founded in 2011, Champagne Carbon focuses on limited-production cuvées, typically priced at over £100. The owner caused a stir in 2013, when bottles wrapped in carbon were marketed for £,3000-plus.

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with New Generation Wines,” said Champagne Carbon CEO, Alexandre Mea.

“Ours is a story of passion and innovation. The Carbon team are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved so far, we continue to be recognised as an energetic and engaging luxury Champagne house, and this partnership will allow us to develop and grow this key market. We’re confident that New Generation will help Carbon align with the best retailers, clubs and restaurants in the UK and build an enviable presence, in all the right addresses.”

Since 2018, Champagne Carbon has been the official partner of Bugatti.

The first creation of their partnership was the launch of the cuvée ƎB.01, a 2002 vintage Champagne that paid tribute to Bugatti's eye-catching Veyron supercar.

James McKenna, New Generation’s sales and marketing director, commented: “Carbon is an exciting house with a fresh perspective and huge ambition. Their ethos of quality and precision is closely aligned with our portfolio credentials, and we see a significant opportunity to bring something special to our quality-oriented customer base. We look forward getting started and taking the first steps on this journey together.”















