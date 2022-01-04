Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Generation adds Champagne Carbon to its portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  04 January, 2022

Wine importer and wholesaler New Generation has become the exclusive agents of Champagne Carbon, a niche brand created by Alexandre Méa.

Founded in 2011, Champagne Carbon focuses on limited-production cuvées, typically priced at over £100. The owner caused a stir in 2013, when bottles wrapped in carbon were marketed for £,3000-plus.

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with New Generation Wines,” said Champagne Carbon CEO, Alexandre Mea.

“Ours is a story of passion and innovation. The Carbon team are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved so far, we continue to be recognised as an energetic and engaging luxury Champagne house, and this partnership will allow us to develop and grow this key market. We’re confident that New Generation will help Carbon align with the best retailers, clubs and restaurants in the UK and build an enviable presence, in all the right addresses.”

Since 2018, Champagne Carbon has been the official partner of Bugatti.

The first creation of their partnership was the launch of the cuvée ƎB.01, a 2002 vintage Champagne that paid tribute to Bugatti's eye-catching Veyron supercar.

James McKenna, New Generation’s sales and marketing director, commented: “Carbon is an exciting house with a fresh perspective and huge ambition. Their ethos of quality and precision is closely aligned with our portfolio credentials, and we see a significant opportunity to bring something special to our quality-oriented customer base. We look forward getting started and taking the first steps on this journey together.”







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95