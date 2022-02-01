Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Jerome Jacober, Eminent Wines

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  01 February, 2022

As the frontrunner of celebrity-endorsed wines with the UB40 Red, Red Wine range, Eminent Wines’ founder and CEO explains to Jo Gilbert how famous faces – and a compelling story – can help brands to stand out.

It is paramount that we understand the power of the brand. There has to be an experience and an emotional connection. A celebration can be part of this experience. The Royal British Legion Centenary Champagne range, for example, celebrates 100 years of the Legion and the award-winning Champagne Charles Orban, Cuvée Roger Daltrey was created to celebrate 50 years of The Who. The UB40 Red, Red Wine, meanwhile, was produced by bringing a private Bordeaux Château together with reggae band UB40. For those not in the know, UB40 was the UK unemployment benefit form and the label design was a collaboration with a Big Issue salesperson.

A celebrity or influencer endorsement helps to create a spotlight in a busy marketplace, both on a national and global platform. However, there must be a compelling story, a true collaboration, and bespoke drinks that are quality and genuinely memorable in style and taste. With all our brands, a portion of sales goes to a charity close to the celebrity. The proceeds from Champagne Charles Orban, Cuvee Roger Daltrey, go to Teen Cancer America, a charity founded by Daltrey and fellow band member Pete Townshend. We know that creating something unique is more than just a logo. There is a need to reach beyond the ordinary and never compromise on the prestige of the brand, the quality or the customer experience.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Manchester City welcomes Majestic as its...

Bibendum launches e-commerce site

UK importer launches distribution servic...

London Wine Fair pushed back by ProWein

David Sandys-Renton passes away

Trade urged to act ahead of duty review...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

...

Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95