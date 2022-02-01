Five minutes with Jerome Jacober, Eminent Wines

By Jo Gilbert

As the frontrunner of celebrity-endorsed wines with the UB40 Red, Red Wine range, Eminent Wines’ founder and CEO explains to Jo Gilbert how famous faces – and a compelling story – can help brands to stand out.

It is paramount that we understand the power of the brand. There has to be an experience and an emotional connection. A celebration can be part of this experience. The Royal British Legion Centenary Champagne range, for example, celebrates 100 years of the Legion and the award-winning Champagne Charles Orban, Cuvée Roger Daltrey was created to celebrate 50 years of The Who. The UB40 Red, Red Wine, meanwhile, was produced by bringing a private Bordeaux Château together with reggae band UB40. For those not in the know, UB40 was the UK unemployment benefit form and the label design was a collaboration with a Big Issue salesperson.

A celebrity or influencer endorsement helps to create a spotlight in a busy marketplace, both on a national and global platform. However, there must be a compelling story, a true collaboration, and bespoke drinks that are quality and genuinely memorable in style and taste. With all our brands, a portion of sales goes to a charity close to the celebrity. The proceeds from Champagne Charles Orban, Cuvee Roger Daltrey, go to Teen Cancer America, a charity founded by Daltrey and fellow band member Pete Townshend. We know that creating something unique is more than just a logo. There is a need to reach beyond the ordinary and never compromise on the prestige of the brand, the quality or the customer experience.







