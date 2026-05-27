Delaunay Vins & Domaines launches wine-based RTD

By Oliver Catchpole

Burgundy and Languedoc specialist Delaunay Vins & Domaines has launched a new Lemon & Basil Spritz in the UK, moving into the growing wine-based RTD category.

Described by the group as a “natural brand extension”, the release comes under its La Belle Angèle brand – a collection of varietal wines produced under the flexible Vin de France designation.

It hopes to capitalise on the ongoing growth and popularity of RTDs, with Harpers recently reporting that UK off-trade sales of RTDs grew by +17% in 2025, per the WSTA.

According to the IWSR, the category has also experienced growth in the on-trade, with share of serves increasing from 1% in 2019 to 2% in 2024 (and expected to hold at that level until 2029).

Overall, the data analytics company said that the segment is expected to grow in European markets at an average rate of +15.3% a year from 2025 to 2030.

Commenting on the launch, Anne-Sophie Perrier, global brand developer at Delaunay Vins & Domaines explained: “We felt there was an obvious and major opportunity for La Belle Angèle to enter the wine-based RTD sector.

“The Lemon & Basil Spritz responds directly to the drinking trends that we are now seeing particularly amongst younger consumers both in terms of flavour profile and health preferences, helping to bring them into the wine category.”

The group added that the new product “bridges the gap between wine and cocktails and taps into the growing demand for ready-to-drink, lower-alcohol and sparkling wine-based drinks by Gen Z and younger Millennial wine drinkers”.

First previewed at Wine Paris in February, La Belle Angèle Lemon & Basil Spritz is now available in the UK, distributed by Delaunay Vins & Domaines itself.

It has also secured distribution in international markets including the Barry and Musgrave Groups in Ireland and the Grand Frais chain in France, along with Total Wine & More in the US at the end of the year.

The drink itself is made from a simple recipe, including French wine, water, grape juice, lemon juice and other natural flavours, and sits at 5.5% abv.

La Belle Angèle is a collection of French wines inspired by the Roaring Twenties. It includes a range of accessible and fruity varieties, and now this wine-based spritz.









