Aperol announces launch of RTD spritz

By Oliver Catchpole

Campari Group has announced the launch of Aperol Spritz TO GO, a ready-to-drink (RTD) version of the popular cocktail.

This move sees the company poised to capitalise on the continued strength of spritzes, especially among the younger generation – with UK Gen Zers ranking the category their number one cocktail for 2026 (as Harpers reported).

This dovetails with the continued expansion of RTDs, with demand for the category in the UK increasing 20% in the two years to December 2025 (according to Tesco).

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RTDs are also especially popular with young people, with 40% of 18-29-year-olds saying they will consume more of the category this year (Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report).

Commenting on the new release, Andrea Neri, MD of House of Aperitifs at Campari Group, said: “Aperol Spritz has become a symbol of contemporary social style, and this new ready-to-drink format opens the door to new moments and places while staying true to the spirit that has defined Aperol for over a century.

“We are proud to bring that Aperol DNA and premium quality with the launch of the new format, heralding a new era for the beloved brand.”

The brand added that the new RTD reflects its “L’Unico Per Tutti” brand messaging (which translates to ‘The only one, for everyone’), focusing on bringing the drink into different social occasions.

Aperol has existed for over a century, launching at the 1919 Padua International Fair, and the Spritz which bears its name has since become the most popular cocktail in Italy, along with earning continued success in the UK.

Rolling out across the country in April and May, the drink consists of a recipe of Aperol, sparkling wine and soda, and sits at 5% abv.