Flint welcomes several leading Cape producers

By James Lawrence

London merchant Flint Wines has added 11 South African wine brands to the range, supported by a new partnership with specialist importer Dreyfus Ashby.

The move marks Flint's most significant investment into South African wine to date, broadening its range of premium, terroir-driven producers from the New World.

Some of the new additions include Alheit, Beaumont, Miles Mossop, Minimalist Wines, Newton Johnson and Tierhoek.

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Many of the wineries have previously been represented in the UK through Dreyfus Ashby, renowned for its South African expertise, in addition to representing notable Loire Valley producers.

According to Flint: "These producers join our inaugural South African agency, Collectible Vintage, a project from Master Sommeliers Ronan Sayburn and Gareth Ferreira, who partner with renowned winemakers including Newton Johnson and Duncan Savage to bottle exclusive cuvées which are listed at the likes of Core by Clare Smyth, Maison Estelle, The Savoy, Muse by Tom Aitkens, Da Terra and Cabotte."

The partnership is intended to increase distribution opportunities for the wineries across both the on-trade and private client sectors, combining Flint's access to premium hospitality accounts with Dreyfus Ashby's specialist knowledge.

Beth Pearce MW, head of buying at Flint, commented: “South Africa is one of the most exciting fine wine categories today, combining heritage with innovation, and most often with brilliant value for money. Partnering with Dreyfus Ashby allows us to deepen our range with a carefully selected group of benchmark producers, combining years of expertise with Flint’s dynamic sales team and excellent service.”

Sam Lambson, owner and winemaker at Minimalist Wines, added: “Dreyfus Ashby UK has been Minimalist Wines’ UK partner since Richard Kelley MW discovered our wines back in 2018. His belief in our site-driven Syrah, made with minimal intervention, has been central to the way our wines have found their audience with the independent trade in the UK.

"What makes this alliance with Flint so exciting is that it extends that same conviction into a channel where South African wine has been historically underrepresented despite the depth of quality on offer. Flint’s standing with sommeliers and Michelin-starred restaurants is second to none, and pairing it with Dreyfus Ashby’s specialist knowledge and unmatched producer relationships feels like exactly the right partnership at exactly the right moment for South Africa. It is a privilege for us to be part of this next chapter.”

The expanded portfolio will be available through Flint Wines from 8 June.

To support the launch, the merchant will host a tasting featuring all eleven producers on 29 September at its Hanover Square venue in London.

Members of the Trade and Press can register their interest here.







