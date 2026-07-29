GHF appointed brand development partner for blend producer Woven Whisky

By Hamish Graham

Brand development agency GHF has announced that is has struck an agreement with Leith, Edinburgh-based Woven Whisky.

Under the new partnership, GHF will take the lead in the UK on sales; distribution; and ‘commercial brand building’ for the 2020-founded business.

The independent whisky maker has a blend-focused approach. Rather than owning a distillery it works with producers across Scotland and the wider whisky world to create bespoke blends.

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Woven has recently expanded into new markets including France, Spain, Italy and New Zealand. It has also this year opened a blending rooms visitor experience in Leith, Edinburgh, which signals the first phase of a new blending facility which will open fully next year.

The move also marks a continued push by GHF to work with contemporary whisky brands. As reported by Harpers, earlier in July a similar deal was struck with Isle of Raasay whisky.

MD at Woven commented: “Woven was built for drinkers that the whisky industry has been slow to serve, and the UK is where that starts. GHF understands the venues and retailers that shape modern taste, and they share our belief that whisky should be led by flavour rather than formality.

“In reaching the next generation of whisky drinkers GHF has assembled a remarkable portfolio of modern British whisky makers, Fielden, Isle of Raasay and now Woven. We are super excited to be a part of the GHF family.”

Tristram Coates, founder and CEO of GHF, added: “Woven is exactly the kind of brand we built GHF to champion. They treat whisky as a creative category and the liquid backs it up, from a World's Best Flavoured Whisky title [at the World Whiskies Awards 2026] to a blending operation putting Leith back at the centre of the story.

“Whisky is changing, and a new generation of drinkers is choosing flavour and value over convention. Our job is to make Woven available in the right venues and the right retailers across the UK, exactly where a brand like this belongs.”

Recent export data from the Scotch Whisky Association showed overall value exports down 1.8% in 2025, in part due to the challenges wrought by the now-lifted US tariffs on Scotch. By contrast, blended whisky sales rose in value by 0.8%, driven by a rise in sales to Brazil and India.









