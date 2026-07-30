Majestic launches £4 million investment with Trowbridge store opening

By Oliver Catchpole

Majestic has announced the opening of its newest location – situated in the Wiltshire town of Trowbridge – marking the beginning of a round of investment from the retailer worth £4 million.

The company has committed to spending the money on its store portfolio during 2026/27, with part of it going to the launch of at least four new shops over the financial year.

The investment will also include a programme of improvements for Majestic’s existing stores.

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Since the business was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in 2019, bricks-and-mortar retailing has been at the centre of its growth plan – opening more than 25 new shops across England, Scotland, Wales and Jersey in that time.

While this strategy remains in place, Fortress is currently preparing to sell Majestic – although this process may not take place for quite some time, as Harpers reported earlier this year.

Commenting on the continued expansion, John Colley, executive chairman and CEO of Majestic Wine Group, said: “Our Trowbridge opening marks the start of another important year of investment for the Majestic business.

“Our experiential stores and expert colleagues have always been right at the heart of what we do best at Majestic, and they remain a central part of our strategic plan as we expand into new communities across the UK.

“This just the start of our exciting expansion plans for the year ahead, and underscores our confidence in the future of experiential bricks and mortar retail.”

The new Trowbridge store is located on the town’s Wicker Hill, close to the River Biss, The Shires Shopping Centre and many popular hospitality venues.

It will stock Majestic’s full range of over 1,000 high-quality wines, along with beers, spirits and low- and no-alcohol alternatives.

The shop will also support the B2B ‘Majestic Commercial’ division’s operations in Wiltshire – which involves supplying wines to gastropubs, bars and restaurants.

Elizabeth Newman, MD of Majestic Retail, added: “Trowbridge is a location we’ve had our eye on for some time as part of our expansion plans, so we are delighted to be bringing our award-winning wines and expertise to the town.

“We know there are thousands of discerning wine drinkers in the local community – many of whom already shop with us in Bath, Devizes, Chippenham or online – and our new store will make it even more convenient for them to shop with us. We’re really looking forward to serving them in Trowbridge and helping thousands of new customers discover quality wines, beers and spirits they will love.”











