TWE announces major portfolio overhaul

By James Lawrence

Multinational Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has unveiled plans to streamline its portfolio from 76 brands to fewer than 30 over the coming years, with a renewed focus on luxury labels, lighter styles and no/low-alcohol categories.

According to TWE, the company will transition to a "more focused portfolio centred on ‘Power Brands’ and ‘Regional Heroes’."

These ‘Power Brands’ – Penfolds, DAOU and Matua – "will receive increased investment and support to accelerate growth across multiple markets from F28."

Read more: Champagne Deutz joins MMD UK portfolio

A further group of 'Regional Heroes' – including Stag's Leap Winery and Wynns – will also continue to play key roles in local markets.

Together, 10 core brands are expected to account for around 90 percent of TWE's net sales revenue within five years. This bold strategic realignment is part of a multi-year initiative called TWE Ascent, which is designed to align the business with shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics.

“We have some of the world’s most recognised wine brands, outstanding vineyards and winemaking assets, deep expertise from grape to glass, and strong customer relationships across global markets,” said CEO Sam Fischer.

“Wine continues to play an important role in consumers’ lives, but consumer preferences and market dynamics are changing. The future belongs to wine businesses that are more focused, agile and closely aligned to where consumers and customers are heading.”

Fischer added that while premiumisation remained a powerful long-term trend, “we’re also seeing strong growth in lighter styles, more relaxed social occasions and moderation trends, particularly among younger consumers."

“We’re reshaping Treasury Wine Estates to where we see the strongest long-term demand and growth opportunities in luxury red, luxury white, and more contemporary wine experiences.”

However, the move will not result in the immediate disappearance of entry-level brands: TWE said labels including 19 Crimes and Blossom Hill would continue to support customer requirements during the transition period, particularly in the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile, TWE plans to simplify its operating footprint, potentially retiring or optimising selected assets, especially in California and Australia, to improve efficiency and align supply with future demand.

Kerrin Petty, chief supply and sustainability officer, commented: "We’re responding proactively and responsibly by aligning our footprint and asset utilisation to future demand expectations while continuing to protect the quality, flexibility and reliability our customers expect.

“The transformation of our supply chain directly supports our investment in the brands and opportunities where we see the strongest long-term growth potential, while supporting a healthy balance between supply and demand in the industry over time."

The firm has also begun a strategic and operational review of its Americas business, aimed at improving profitability and shareholder returns.

“The future of wine will be shaped by brands that stay closely connected to consumers, lead with innovation and continue creating meaningful wine experiences, and that’s the future Treasury Wine Estates is building,” Fischer said.







