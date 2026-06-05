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Spanish wine celebrates UK success as new Caballeros inducted

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 June, 2026

Three industry heavyweights have been welcomed into the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino, recognised for their landmark contribution to Spanish wine.

At the 41st annual investiture dinner, attended by over 200 guests from across the UK trade, Amelia Aragón, who represents Cillar de Silos in the UK, pioneering winemaker Rafael Palacios and Josep Roca of El Celler de Can Roca were officially inducted into the organisation, overseen by Spain's Secretary of State for Trade, Amparo López Senovilla.

Joined by Spain's Ambassador to the UK, Emma Aparici Vázquez de Parga, López Senovilla described the UK as one of the world's "most influential wine markets", underlining its strategic importance for Spanish producers.

"Against a global backdrop marked by changing consumption patterns, intensifying competition, and growing pressure on prices, Spanish wine is advancing not only in volume, but increasingly in value, reputation and quality," she said.

Established in 1984, the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the promotion and advancement of Spanish wine in the UK.



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