Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino welcomes familiar faces

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  14 June, 2024

Historical organisation Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino has welcomed three new members, including Spain’s first and only female Spanish MW and Hal Wilson, owner of Cambridge Wine Merchants.

Known as Caballeros del Vino (knights of the great order of wine), new members are selected in recognition of their efforts to promote Spanish wines in the UK. This month's newly inducted trio were formally welcomed to the organisation at the 39th Annual Investiture Dinner at the Landmark London Hotel yesterday (13 June) in front of over 250 guests.

The new Caballeros were announced at the event as Almudena Alberca MW, an independent oenologist and consultant who develops new wines and brands across Spain, and Amaya Cervera, the owner and editor of Spanish Wine Lover, a bilingual website that educates people on the country’s wines. Completing the trio is Hal Wilson, owner of Harpers’ Top 50 Indies regular Cambridge Wine Merchants.

Their investiture comes at the end of a challenging year for Spanish wine. The changes to post-Brexit trading arrangements continue to affect industry growth alongside the ongoing challenge of climate change and extreme weather.

Addressing the members in his speech at the event, Pablo Conde, the acting chancellor for Gran Orden, said: “Without talented professionals championing Spanish produce, the industry couldn’t overcome the challenges it faces.

“By recognising professionals like yourselves for your role in the education, advancement and business of quality Spanish wines in the UK, we can play a fundamental part in the future of the industry.”

Created to raise the profile of Spanish wines in the UK, the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino celebrates each member’s dedication and passion for Spanish wines.

Alberca is currently the only woman to have achieved the Master of Wine title in Spain. With two degrees in agricultural engineering and oenology and a Master’s in viticulture, she has worked in various winemaking roles, including technical director at Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos.

Cervera is a University of Navarra graduate who built her journalism career writing and editing a variety of specialist magazines, including the Peñín Guide, Sibaritas and La Revista de Todovino. In 2014, she established Spanish Wine Lover, a website which has won the Best Online Platform at the IWC Spanish Wine Merchant Awards four times.

Wilson meanwhile started his business in Cambridge with a friend in 1993 at the age of 25. Particularly fond of Spain’s fortified wines, education is key part of Wilson’s business philosophy, as is his lobbying work championing UK-based SMEs, including removing barriers to trade.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Coterie signs exclusive agreement with C...

UK wine and spirit industry boosts econo...

Berry Bros. and Tuscan producer Bibi Gra...

Quarter of UK drinkers embrace 'zebra st...

‘Moderate recovery’ predicted for global...

Gorgona prison project celebrates 12th v...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

...

North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

...

Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95