SWA Merchant and Producer Awards to be unveiled at Imbibe Live!

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  13 June, 2024

Having crunched the numbers and totted up the results, the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) 2024 winners, including Merchant and Producer of the Year awards, plus the Wines of the Year, are to be announced at Imbibe Live! on 1 July at London Olympia.

SWA chair Isa Bal MS and Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will be present to reveal the results at 3pm from the Movers & Shakers stage on the first day of the show.

The Merchant and Producer of the Year awards recognise the best performing wine merchants and producers in the tasting and are designed to show consistent excellence and quality across wine portfolios, with the results based on all wines entered to SWA 2024 (see shortlists below).

Read more: Sommelier Wine Awards 2024 Winners (Gold, Silver, Bronze wines)

In addition to the big reveal, on both 1 and 2 July all Imbibe Live! attendees are invited to visit the dedicated Sommelier Wine Awards stand to taste some of this year’s Gold Medal winners, as chosen by our UK-wide judging panel of top sommeliers from many of the country’s leading restaurants.

The competition, which has made a welcome return following a pandemic-induced hiatus, stands out as the only wine awards judged by sommeliers for sommeliers and on-trade buyers.



The shortlists are:

Large Merchant of the Year

Bibendum

Hallgarten & Novum Wines

Liberty Wines

Small Merchant of the Year

Gonzalez Byass

Jascots Wine Merchants

Pol Roger Portfolio

Fine Wine Merchant of the Year

Alliance Wine

Hallgarten & Novum Wines

Liberty Wines

Value Merchant of the Year

Bibendum

Gonzalez Byass

LWC Drinks

Majestic Commercial

New World Merchant of the Year

Bibendum

Liberty Wines

Pol Roger Portfolio

Classics Merchant of the Year

Alliance Wine

Hallgarten & Novum Wines

Liberty Wines

Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year

A-Nobis

Fox & Fox

Laurent-Perrier

European Producer of the Year

Alpha Estate

Ramon Bilbao

New World Producer of the Year

Kaiken

Neudorf

Stella Bella



