Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

SWA open for entries

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  02 November, 2023

After a Covid-delivered hiatus of several years, the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA), the UK’s premier on-trade wine competition, is back with a bang and ready to receive this year’s exciting entries.

If you want to sell more of your wines to UK hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, and have them tasted by the UK’s best sommeliers and on-trade palates, then now is the time to enter the competition.

Entry Deadline: 22 January 2024

Bottle Delivery Deadline: 5 February 2024

As the SWA prepares to make its triumphant return, its unique proposition remains. The SWA is Britain’s only awards focusing entirely on wines aimed at the on-trade. It is also judged solely by respected UK sommeliers – precisely the people who understand what is required of a given wine to add value and interest to a list.

Wines with general distribution on the high street are not permitted to enter, except for sparkling and fortified wines, or merchants’ online-exclusive wines.

“When we started doing SWA it was a game-changer for us,” Kevin Pollard, sales director at Boutinot said.

“One of our wines won a House Wine of the Year Award and we had people who we’d never heard of picking up the phone to ask for it.”

Isa Bal MS, one of the UK’s top sommelier-turned-restaurateurs, is confirmed to lead the revival of SWA as the competition chair.

Enter the competition here or contact lee.sharkey@agilemedia.co.uk for more information.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic expands on-trade ambitions with...

English bumper crop highlights capacity...

Naked Wines UK appoints new MD

Details of Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris...

Jerry Lockspeiser: Will 2024 mark the en...

South African Wine launches new professi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95