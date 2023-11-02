SWA open for entries

By Harpers Editorial

After a Covid-delivered hiatus of several years, the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA), the UK’s premier on-trade wine competition, is back with a bang and ready to receive this year’s exciting entries.

If you want to sell more of your wines to UK hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, and have them tasted by the UK’s best sommeliers and on-trade palates, then now is the time to enter the competition.

Entry Deadline: 22 January 2024

Bottle Delivery Deadline: 5 February 2024

As the SWA prepares to make its triumphant return, its unique proposition remains. The SWA is Britain’s only awards focusing entirely on wines aimed at the on-trade. It is also judged solely by respected UK sommeliers – precisely the people who understand what is required of a given wine to add value and interest to a list.

Wines with general distribution on the high street are not permitted to enter, except for sparkling and fortified wines, or merchants’ online-exclusive wines.

“When we started doing SWA it was a game-changer for us,” Kevin Pollard, sales director at Boutinot said.

“One of our wines won a House Wine of the Year Award and we had people who we’d never heard of picking up the phone to ask for it.”

Isa Bal MS, one of the UK’s top sommelier-turned-restaurateurs, is confirmed to lead the revival of SWA as the competition chair.

Enter the competition here or contact lee.sharkey@agilemedia.co.uk for more information.











