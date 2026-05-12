Tourism: Rioja surpassed 1 million visitors in 2025

By Hamish Graham

DOCa Rioja has revealed that it received 1.16 million wine tourism visitors in 2025. This figure represents a 5% uplift compared to 2024.

The total figure includes traditional winery visits (over 930,000 visitors) as well as Rioja’s wine bars. The latter saw more than 170,000 patrons, an increase of 22.5% year on year.

Additionally, over 63,000 people attended events organised by Rioja wineries, be them public, corporate or professional.

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In terms of estimated economic impact for the region, wine tourism generated around €214m for Rioja in 2025 which represented a €17m rise.

Investment in wine tourism infrastructure and experiences close to doubled, now sitting at €6.8m. In Rioja, 226 wineries are open to visitors while nearly 70% of all producers now have a dedicated wine tourism team within the business. Approximately 775 jobs are directly linked to Rioja wine tourism.

In terms of who is visiting Rioja, Spanish tourists make up close to two thirds of visitors. Of the remaining 36%, the US is the largest market with the UK sitting second and Germany third.

As reported by Harpers, in 2021 the regional body set out a strategic five-year plan which aimed for the region to achieve 1.3 million visitors by 2025. Before Covid, 2019 saw around 860,000 people visit the region. It also just fell short of its 2019 goal of reaching 250 wineries that offer visitor experiences by 2025.









