Adrian Brice appointed head of buying at WineCap

By Oliver Catchpole

WineCap has appointed Adrian Brice as its new head of buying, giving him responsibility for all purchasing decisions made by the investment platform and its sister company Westgarth Wines.

In his new position, Brice will lead the global procurement and buying strategies for both entities.

He brings over two decades of experience in the trade to the role, having spent over a decade as fine wine buyer for Berry Bros. & Rudd.

WineCap said that Brice’s appointment would enable it to “secure allocations of the world’s most coveted wines”, due to his experience at Berry Bros. & Rudd, which it called “an institution synonymous with the industry’s strongest purchasing power”.

In addition to his role there, he previously worked as group wine buyer for hotel group D&D London (now The Evolv Collection) and holds an MBA in winemaking and wine & spirit business studies from the Burgundy School of Business.

Commenting on his new role, Brice said: “I am thrilled to lead the buying strategy for WineCap. Our mission is to provide our diverse clientele with access to the very best wines in the world.

“Building on my long-standing relationships with the very best suppliers, we can offer our customers a first-class experience tailored to their needs.”

CEO of WineCap Alexander Westgarth added: “Securing the right wines at the right price has always been critical to our approach – bringing Adrian to the team significantly increases our opportunities.

“His deep-rooted industry relationships and extensive procurement expertise allow us to offer access to a wider range of fine wines at more competitive pricing.”









