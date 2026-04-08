Wealth managers detail drastic rise in fine wine investment among clients

By Hamish Graham

New analysis from fine wine trading platform WineCap’s 2026 Wealth Report, which surveys top UK wealth managers, reveals that high net worth (HNW) individuals are committing a far greater proportion of their portfolio to fine wine compared to last year.

In 2026, over one third (36%) of the respondents’ clients dedicate between 21% and 30% of their total wealth to fine wine. This compares to the diminutive 2% of wealth managers’ clients in 2025 who committed more than 20% of their portfolio to fine wine.

Forty-five percent of wealth managers’ clients now invest between 11% and 20% of their portfolio in fine wine. By comparison, in 2025 82% of investors limited fine wine exposure in their portfolio to below 10%.

WineCap noted that a key reason for this rise is the “demand for globally transportable assets”, with the respondents detailing that 61% of their HNW clients are prioritising this kind of investment. The report said that a factor influencing this demand amongst wealth managers’ UK clients is the changes to the British tax system including the abolition of the non-dom regime. This has seen some millionaires moving out of the UK, with more mobile asset classes preferred as a consequence.

Additionally, fine wine’s role as a ‘safe-haven’ asset amid market uncertainty has influenced this investment shift towards it. This role is more pronounced amongst cautious investors which is the typical descriptor of fine wine investors’ risk profile.

On this topic founder and CEO of WineCap Alexander Westgarth reflected in the report: “As traditional markets face ongoing volatility, investors with established portfolios are increasingly branching out, selecting fine wine for its historical long-term stability, tax efficiency, and ability to preserve and grow wealth across different market environments.”

The noted tax efficiency alludes to the omission of fine wine from capital gains tax due to its legal status being a ‘wasting asset’.

Further analysis in the Wealth Report found that 97% of wealth managers and advisors expect demand for fine wine to rise during the coming year. The statistic is a slight rise compared to 96% of respondents who expected fine wine to rise in 2025. Demand did indeed strengthen during the second half of 2025, with WineCap noting earlier this year that this demand rise was broadening to several regions.

Westgarth added: “The fact that 97% of advisors are bullish on fine wine, even as they navigate a high-interest, high-inflation world, signals a profound confidence in the market’s resilience. For the modern, mobile investor, fine wine is a strategic store of value that transcends borders and currency fluctuations.”



Image Credit – Vinotecarium from Pixabay











