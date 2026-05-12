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US saw -5% decline in beverage alcohol consumption in 2025

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  12 May, 2026

Total consumption of beverage alcohol in the US declined by -5% during 2025, according to new data released by the IWSR.

This is the result of weaking volume sales across every major category in the US market, including alcoholic beer (down -6%); wine (-6%); and spirits (-4%).

Even RTDs, a recent source of growth for the industry, saw a decline of -1%, driven largely by a -5% volume drop in malt-based RTDs.

Sprits-based RTDs, on the other hand, had volume growth of +14%.

The IWSR also said that a few smaller categories had seen healthy volume growth, including no-alcohol beer, which grew +15%; prosecco, which was up +3%; and national spirits, 80% of which is the Korean Spirit Soju. The latter category saw a +18% volume increase.

Total alcohol beverage volumes declined across 49 states, with Nevada – where total volume grew by +3% – the only exception.

Category by category, alcoholic beer volumes fell in every state expect Illinois (+1%) and Nevada (+4%).

Spirits volumes fared slightly better, declining in 37 states, with the most significant increases in Minnesota and Idaho (both up +4%) and Oregon (+2%).

Wine declined in every state except West Virginia (+1%).

Meanwhile, there was a mixed picture for RTDs at the state level, with volume down -8% in California, flat (0% growth) in Texas and up +7% in Florida.

Commenting on the results, IWSR president and MD Marten Lodewijks, explained: “Affordability concerns are forcing many consumers to cut discretionary spending, and this is putting the beverage alcohol industry under pressure.

“According to IWSR data, the number of people drinking is not changing. Instead, we’re finding that more people are drinking less often, and enjoying fewer drinks when they do.

“Moderation trends are also playing a role, but when consumer confidence rebounds, we expect volumes in many categories currently in decline to start growing again.”

The findings come from the data and insights company’s US Navigator, which reports volume data on both a national and a state level.

Global volume data will be released later this quarter.





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