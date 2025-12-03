Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rioja: Region’s second largest co-op set to become LLC

By Hamish Graham
Published:  03 December, 2025

Bodegas Sonsierra, the 500ha producer from the Rioja Alta’s San Vicente de la Sonsierra, is set to transition its ownership model from cooperative to limited liability company (LLC).

The move which was approved by 87% of the co-op’s membership will see individual members become shareholders in the fresh entity.

Changes will include the dissolving of the previous board of directors and the initation of the transformation process. The latter is due to complete with the registration of the new LLC in the first half of January 2026.

Bodegas Sonsierra has proceeded with the transition in an effort to remain competitive across the global wine market – so explains general manager, Luis Del Águila Rodríguez: “The decision to transform the cooperative stems from the need to be more agile in decision making and attract investment to modernise the winery and strengthen its brands in a rapidly changing wine market.”

Rodríguez detailed further: “The winery will continue to be owned by the vine growers, but the new structure will give us access to tools adapted to the times.

“The transformation will allow us to compete across more demanding global markets with a focus on quality, adapt to the reduced volume of sales across traditional markets, and consolidate a stable and sustainable long-term project.”

The producer has encouraged its growers to retain old vines, with the former co-op paying double for grapes from these parcels, due to their higher quality but diminutive yield.

Bodegas Sonsierra seeks to preserve quality in protecting these older plantings.

Rodríguez adds: “Production will focus on our Viñedos de Sonsierra Viñedo Viejo (old vine) and Viñedos de Altura (high altitude) parcel wines, which combine high quality with sufficient volume to be economically viable and, at the same time, strengthen our brand positioning.

“Through them we can achieve that perfect combination of exceptional quality, reasonable volume, and economic sustainability.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Value of fine and rare whisky auction sa...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

WSTA highlights cost of Budget to drinks...

Sustainable Wine Roundtable unveils inau...

Obituary: William Laurence “Bill” Page

Australian wine supply outstripping demand

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95