Rioja: Region’s second largest co-op set to become LLC

By Hamish Graham

Bodegas Sonsierra, the 500ha producer from the Rioja Alta’s San Vicente de la Sonsierra, is set to transition its ownership model from cooperative to limited liability company (LLC).

The move which was approved by 87% of the co-op’s membership will see individual members become shareholders in the fresh entity.

Changes will include the dissolving of the previous board of directors and the initation of the transformation process. The latter is due to complete with the registration of the new LLC in the first half of January 2026.

Bodegas Sonsierra has proceeded with the transition in an effort to remain competitive across the global wine market – so explains general manager, Luis Del Águila Rodríguez: “The decision to transform the cooperative stems from the need to be more agile in decision making and attract investment to modernise the winery and strengthen its brands in a rapidly changing wine market.”

Rodríguez detailed further: “The winery will continue to be owned by the vine growers, but the new structure will give us access to tools adapted to the times.

“The transformation will allow us to compete across more demanding global markets with a focus on quality, adapt to the reduced volume of sales across traditional markets, and consolidate a stable and sustainable long-term project.”

The producer has encouraged its growers to retain old vines, with the former co-op paying double for grapes from these parcels, due to their higher quality but diminutive yield.

Bodegas Sonsierra seeks to preserve quality in protecting these older plantings.

Rodríguez adds: “Production will focus on our Viñedos de Sonsierra Viñedo Viejo (old vine) and Viñedos de Altura (high altitude) parcel wines, which combine high quality with sufficient volume to be economically viable and, at the same time, strengthen our brand positioning.

“Through them we can achieve that perfect combination of exceptional quality, reasonable volume, and economic sustainability.”









