Madrid set to gain its first international wine fair

By Hamish Graham

A new international wine fair is launching this May in Madrid. The Spanish capital will play host to ‘WINEMAD’ which seeks to “become one of the new global meeting points for the industry”.

Taking place from 27 to 29 May at the IDEMA Madrid exhibition centre, the event will run a ‘Hosted Buyer’ programme, which seeks to bring together a total of 250 international buyers. To date 178 buyers have confirmed their attendance.

WINEMAD seeks to be “exclusively professional” in character seeking to “facilitate direct contact between wineries and strategic buyers, reducing intermediaries and encouraging commercial agreements”.

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In addition, the ‘Taste Madrid’ initiative will see restaurants, bars, hotels and other venues host activities that link food to wine in the 10 days leading up to the inaugural fair.

Gerardo Correas, the promoter of WINEMAD, has an ambitious outlook for the new conference.

He said during a launch event: “WINEMAD is a professional wine trade fair born with a very clear purpose: to become a major international meeting point for the sector. It is designed to generate real business opportunities among wineries, distributors, buyers, the hospitality industry and wine professionals.”

On the benefits it could reap for the country, he added: “Spain is one of the world’s leading wine producers, but many wineries – particularly small and medium‑sized ones – need to open up new markets and find new distribution channels. To achieve this, it is essential to create well‑structured professional platforms that facilitate direct contact.”









