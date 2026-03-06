In the DOC: Celebrating Rioja at 100

By Andrew Catchpole

“This is a very important moment for us, Rioja is my home, I was born here… but also here we have the honour for me to represent over 600 wineries and 13,000 growers,” said Raquel Pérez Cuevas (pictured, left) at DOCa Rioja’s closing gala to its 100-year celebratory 12 months. “A century is not just about looking back with pride, but thinking what has brought us here and from this learning to understand more about how to create our future.”