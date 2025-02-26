Subscriber login Close [x]
Félix Solís has strong 2024 amid challenges for Spanish wines

By Hamish Graham
Published:  26 February, 2025

Félix Solís saw growth among a number of its brands within the UK market in 2024. This included an impressive +85.3% volume increase for its Mucho Más wine brand, according to figures from Nielsen MAT.

By comparison, the volume of Spanish wine exported to the UK declined by –3.2% in 2024, according to OEMV.

The wine producer’s off-trade brand, Castillo de Albai, also performed well in 2024 with +18.5% volume growth for the year. This strong performance made it the best-performing Rioja among the top 50 Spanish wine brands within the UK market. By contrast other wines in the DO Spain category declined by –5.1% in terms of volume sold.

Data from Nielsen also revealed that Félix Solís brands made up 14 of the UK’s top 50 Spanish wine brands across multiple and impulse retailers.

Félix Solís UK MD, Richard Cochrane, is pleased that the producer was able to navigate challenging headwinds to deliver this strong 2024 performance.

"We are incredibly proud of our performance in 2024. Against challenging market conditions, our wines continue to resonate with UK consumers who appreciate the exceptional quality and value we offer.

“Mucho Más’ phenomenal growth is testament to its broad appeal, while Castillo de Albai’s success in Rioja demonstrates the strength of our offering in key Spanish categories,” he said.

Beyond its Spanish offerings, Félix Solís has also made a €30 million investment in its Casa Solís winery in Cachapoal, Chile and according to 2024 data from Wines of Chile it is the country’s fourth-fastest wine producer.





