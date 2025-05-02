Bodegas Baigorri partners with Top Selection for UK brand relaunch

By Jaq Bayles

Spanish wine producer Bodegas Baigorri has entered into a distribution partnership with UK-based importer Top Selection as it looks to grow its presence in the UK.

With the initial launch focusing on the premium on-trade and independent retail sectors, Top Selection will distribute five core wines from Bodegas Baigorri’s portfolio, including its barrel-fermented white Rioja, Rioja Reserva, and De Garage – a single-vineyard flagship wine.

The collaboration will officially launch at Top Selection’s 25th Anniversary Portfolio Tasting in London on 12 May.

Bodegas Baigorri, founded in 2002 in Rioja Alavesa, Spain, is a family-owned B Corp winery which says it “seamlessly blends traditional winemaking values with cutting-edge technology, producing wines that are expressive of both fruit and terroir from the high-elevation vineyards of the region”.

Alastair Moss, sales director at Top Selection, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Bodegas Baigorri. We’ve long been searching for the right opportunity to introduce a flagship Rioja brand to our portfolio, and Baigorri ticks every box. The wines are exceptional, and we look forward to building a strong and sustainable business together in the UK.”

Pedro Martinez, owner of Bodegas Baigorri, said: “It's a pleasure for us to be part of the prestigious Top Selection portfolio. The UK is one of the most important markets in the wine world and having a good partner is the key to success. Thanks to this collaboration with the excellent Top Selection team, we will achieve the positioning Bodegas Baigorri deserves.”

Bodegas Baigorri owns 55ha of estate vineyards and takes a low-intervention approach with sustainable viticulture practices. The new partnership is said to mark a departure from previous distribution arrangements and “signifies a renewed focus on elevating the brand’s positioning within one of Europe’s most dynamic wine markets”.

Bodegas Baigorri sits at the foot of the Cantabrian mountains in the village of Samaniego in Rioja Alavesa, with a winery designed by Basque architect Iñaki Aspiazu. The company said: “The grapes for our wines come from sustainable growing, in harmony with nature, thanks to the use of traditional and modern viticulture techniques.

“They are grown in old vines, deeply rooted in our soil, land and culture and providing us with a unique quality. They are harvested by hand and processed in the most gentle way, in order to turn the genuine flavour of nature into wine. The high quality of our wines originates directly from the vineyard and it is a clear reflection of the soil, the climate, and the tradition of Rioja Alavesa and the Sonsierra.”









