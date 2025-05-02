Subscriber login Close [x]
Viña Pomal launches first sparkling Rioja wine for the UK

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  02 May, 2025

Rioja brand Viña Pomal has launched Viña Pomal Sparkling Reserva 2020 exclusively to the UK market through Majestic.

The premium sparkler was developed in collaboration with Majestic’s team in a joint effort said to “reflect the strength of the partnership and a shared commitment to innovation while staying true to its origins”.

Made using the traditional method and with 100% Garnacha, Viña Pomal Sparkling is a Blanc de Noirs aged for 24 months. On the nose, it is described as fresh and complex, with notes of red berries, white fruit and citrus. On the palate, it is said to be balanced, bright and approachable, with a creamy mousse and a long, elegant finish, “making it a perfect gastronomic sparkling wine – ideal for pairing with fish or seafood, or to enjoy on its own”.

Rioja sparkling wine is an emerging category in the UK, and this release is described as “part of Viña Pomal’s ongoing commitment to elevate the value of Rioja, showcasing its versatility beyond traditional reds and opening the door to new drinking occasions”.

Bodegas Bilbaínas is the largest vineyard owner in Haro, spanning nearly 225ha of vineyards and 3,400sq m of underground cellars. The winery practices sustainable viticulture and blends traditional methods with “cutting-edge innovation to give its wines a unique personality”. Bodegas Bilbaínas exports to more than 20 countries.




