Majestic reveals new own-label strategy as it expands range

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has added 14 wines to its Definition label, at the same time revealing a change in strategy towards own-label.

The wave of newcomers comprises a number of key new styles and wines developed specially for the label, which was initially launched in 2015 with 12 wines.

The new additions will see the range reach 29 wines, with lines from Burgundy, Rioja and the Loire recently added.

One of the “key new additions” is a Definition White Rioja, made as a special blend for Majestic by Bodegas Muga, marking the first time the family winery has made an own-label product in the UK throughout its 90 year history, according to Majestic.

Before winter, some of the “most prestigious” new additions will be launched, including Sauternes, Margaux and Pauillac from non-disclosed winemakers. There will also be a Barolo, Sauternes and Pouilly Fumé.

Majestic said the emphasis on Definition marked a “key change” in its own-label strategy, with a focus on quality and provenance instead of “a ‘copycat’ approach to product development”.

It added that a number of the other own-label wines within the range, added over recent years, would be removed from stores over the coming months.

“The Definition range had been Majestic’s our most successful and well received range for a number of years, said Robert Cooke, chief commercial officer at Majestic.

“For me, that’s because there is an emphasis on quality and creating an accessible, but prestigious, style of wine for each bottle. We set ourselves very high standards to hit. The result is that they’re some of our most awarded wines, and have great customer ratings. It shows that when own-label is done well, it can be really powerful. But that quality and provenance has to be there too and we’ve ensured we work with incredible suppliers who are making styles and wines our customers will absolutely love.”

Earlier this month, Majestic and Deliveroo announced another major expansion to their delivery partnership, taking the number of participating stores from 83 to 137.





