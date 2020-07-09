Subscriber login Close [x]
Deliveroo and Majestic tie-in expands following lockdown growth

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  09 July, 2020

Deliveroo and Majestic Wine have announced another major expansion to their delivery partnership, taking the number of participating stores from 83 to 137.

Fuelled by “rising customer demand as a result of people being at home” during the Covid-19 crisis and the warm weather, the number of locations in the partnership has jumped from 30 sites at the start of the year.

The number of products available on the Deliveroo app now is now 55, with delivery from 137 different Majestic stores in as little as under 30 minutes.

The app-based tie-in has also yielded other snapshots of drinking habits under lockdown. 

One is the uptick in rosé. 

Majestic reports that sales of rosé have soared 90% during lockdown, and is now adding more lines to reflect this. 

“We are delighted that this partnership continues to provide joy and discovery for customers from the comfort of their own home,” Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer, said.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible. With Majestic’s unbeatable expertise and range, alongside the fantastic service Deliveroo offer, even more wine lovers from Taunton to Cardiff can now get brilliant bottles direct to their homes. Wine has never been so popular in the UK and working together with Deliveroo we want to make that perfect glass as accessible as possible.” 

The top selling rosé wine on the Deliveroo app during lockdown has been Jas de Vignes IGP Mediterranee Rose, followed by Whispering Angel Rosé, which all saw a “surge” of demand during the May heatwave.

Other best-sellers include the LB7 Portuguese Red from Lisbon, Lisboa Red and Definition Oaked Chardonnay.






