Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic expands low & no range with addition of Moderato

By James Lawrence
Published:  03 January, 2025

The UK’s largest multiple is going full throttle on providing low & no alcohol wines to an increasingly sober audience, as French wine brand Moderato (0.5% abv) becomes the latest member of the retailer’s expanding portfolio.

Now available in 212 outlets up and down the country, the distribution agreement is a key part of Majestic’s burgeoning partnership with Club Soda, a major producer of no & low drinks founded by Laura Willoughby MBE.

“Moderato has been created with the expertise of traditional, unparalleled French winemaking combined with leading technological advancements in 0.0% abv wines. Created to be enjoyed with food and as one of Club Soda’s best-selling brands, the listing is a resounding endorsement from the most respected voice in the category,” said a representative from Majestic.

The brand was created by Fabien Marchand-Cassagne and Sebastien Thomas, working in partnership with oenologist Frédéric Brochet “to pioneer a new approach to alcohol-free wine”.

Marchand-Cassagne said: “The listing represents an incredible opportunity for us to introduce some of our portfolio of wines to Majestic’s discerning customers who are seeking quality, character and authenticity in every bottle. We’re excited to bring Moderato’s artisanal approach to wine production to their shelves and look forward to growing our presence in the UK together.”

Two labels will be available at Majestic: Moderato Cuvee Revolutionaire Colombard (<0.5% abv) and the Moderato Cuvee Revolutionaire Merlot Tannat.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Stefan...

Kingsland Drinks agrees deal with Lidl f...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Duncan...

Hallgarten pops the cork on Nicolas Feui...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Mark Ro...

One Champagne house left standing in Roy...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95