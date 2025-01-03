Majestic expands low & no range with addition of Moderato

By James Lawrence

The UK’s largest multiple is going full throttle on providing low & no alcohol wines to an increasingly sober audience, as French wine brand Moderato (0.5% abv) becomes the latest member of the retailer’s expanding portfolio.

Now available in 212 outlets up and down the country, the distribution agreement is a key part of Majestic’s burgeoning partnership with Club Soda, a major producer of no & low drinks founded by Laura Willoughby MBE.

“Moderato has been created with the expertise of traditional, unparalleled French winemaking combined with leading technological advancements in 0.0% abv wines. Created to be enjoyed with food and as one of Club Soda’s best-selling brands, the listing is a resounding endorsement from the most respected voice in the category,” said a representative from Majestic.

The brand was created by Fabien Marchand-Cassagne and Sebastien Thomas, working in partnership with oenologist Frédéric Brochet “to pioneer a new approach to alcohol-free wine”.

Marchand-Cassagne said: “The listing represents an incredible opportunity for us to introduce some of our portfolio of wines to Majestic’s discerning customers who are seeking quality, character and authenticity in every bottle. We’re excited to bring Moderato’s artisanal approach to wine production to their shelves and look forward to growing our presence in the UK together.”

Two labels will be available at Majestic: Moderato Cuvee Revolutionaire Colombard (<0.5% abv) and the Moderato Cuvee Revolutionaire Merlot Tannat.













