Manchester City welcomes Majestic as its official wine supplier

By James Lawrence
Published:  27 January, 2022

Leading retailer Majestic has signed a deal with Manchester City football club to become its 'Official Wine Supplier of Premier League Champions.'

The contract will see Majestic become supplier to the Etihad Stadium, as well as providing a number of key experiences on matchdays and beyond.

According to a spokesperson from Majestic, “whilst traditionally fans would be more likely to opt for the half time pie and pint over a Pinot or Picpoul, wine is increasingly becoming popular amongst football fans - and the Etihad is one of a number of sporting stadia Majestic now supplies”.

The new agreement, set to come into force from early 2022, will see Majestic colleagues providing tastings for the club’s hospitality guests – as well as providing wines to be stocked across the stadium through Majestic’s Commercial arm.

The football deal marks another key development for Majestic’s commercial division, which specialises in serving hospitality and on-trade businesses via Majestic’s network of retail stores. The business has been revitalised in recent years, bringing in over 150 new accounts over the last year alone.

Majestic’s chief commercial officer, Rob Cooke, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Manchester City to help raise the bar for wine in football. The Etihad already provides a superb matchday experience for fans, and we’re really looking forward to adding a new Majestic angle through our team of experts and award-winning range”.

He added: “It’s another exciting step forward for our Commercial division and teams, and we can’t wait to see how the relationship – and the rest of the season – unfolds.”



