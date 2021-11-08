Majestic returns to TV screens with first ever Christmas advert

By Michelle Perrett

Majestic, the specialist wine retailer, is to hit TV screens this Christmas with a new national campaign.

The company’s first-ever festive advert and first commercial in just under a decade will turn its real life “staff into on-screen stars.”

The television advert is part of a wider campaign, which also includes radio, billboards and digital. Following a year of unprecedented growth, Majestic is aiming to showcase what makes the business special by focusing on its trademark blend of staff expertise, approachable fun and unrivalled service.

The inspiration behind the advert came from a real-life shopping trip for Majestic customer director, Matthew Gaunt, who wanted to recreate the experience on screen.

The advert is set in one of Majestics newest stores, and features its own staff acting as themselves. It follows a couple as they prepare to fill up their trolley with wines ahead of the festive season.

“Whenever we speak to our customers and ask them what they love about Majestic, they always say their store teams. I know first hand how important that is – I won’t buy a bottle without consulting my local store team first. We have over 1,000 trained colleagues more than any other retailer and they make the difference and have done over the last 40 years, helping consumers discover and learn about wine,” Gaunt said.

“So when we came to create our Christmas campaign, we wanted to really celebrate and shout-about those Majestic moments. People love their local stores, the expert advice they get in there and the un-stuffy experience they have. That’s what shopping for wine should be – and that’s what we wanted to showcase in our first ad for many years”.

Majestic store manager, and one of the star’s of the advert, Simone Amato added: “I think it’s so important to show the human side of the business, the experience our customers get and the way we interact with them. We know this Christmas our customers are really going to want to spoil themselves after another difficult year. So whilst I can’t wait to see myself on screen, I’m looking forward to having those face-to-face interactions even more.”

The Majestic TV advert will air from November 2021, and will run on a range of channels over a six-week period.

In September Majestic unveiled details of a nationwide cork recycling scheme in over 200 of its stores.

In the same month it also revealed details of its new subscription model — Wine Club by Majestic. The new service upgrades the retailer’s previous Wine Concierge proposition, which was launched in 2017 under Naked Wines management.













