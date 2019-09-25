Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic Wine announces first post-sale tasting

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  25 September, 2019

Majestic Wine has revealed details of its first tasting event since its acquisition by US private equity firm Fortress for £95 million early last month.

The event will take place at Kachette in Hackney on Monday 21 October. The venue, which is under the railway arches, is a nod to the site of Majestic’s original launch in 1980.

Over 100 wines will be available to taste, many of them longstanding Majestic listings designed to showcase the retailer's core strengths.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm. In the evening there will be a relaunch party with an open bar featuring Majestic’s latest beer and spirit listings.

The tasting is open to wine professionals, members of the trade and invited guests. 

The sale of the Majestic retail business was announced by its former parent company in June.

Former managing director John Colley is set to return to helm the business after spells at Hobbycraft and Kingfisher.

Tesco BWS director Robert Cooke joined the business as its buying and merchandising director in June with a brief to review Majestic’s buying and selling strategies.

Turnover at Majestic Retail rose 1.5% to £268m in the year to April 2019. It has some 200 stores nationwide.







