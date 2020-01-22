Majestic MD leaves as part of management reshuffle

By Lisa Riley

Majestic MD Josh Lincoln has left the business as part of a management reshuffle.

Chief customer officer Natalie Thng has also left the retailer, while Majestic is reported to have hired Britvic HR director Suzanne Kielty as its new people director, according to Retail Week

Former Tesco BWS boss Robert Cooke, who joined Majestic as buying and merchandising director last April, is reported to have taken on the role of chief commercial officer.

At the same time, Majestic’s Keith Blessley and Nick Workman have been promoted to retail director and director of IT respectively.

Majestic is expected to name a new chief customer officer in due course but Lincoln will not be directly replaced with new boss John Colley, who led Majestic between 2015 and 2017 and having returned to the business under its new ownership, said to be assuming the role of chief executive.

Earlier this month, Majestic announced a 4.3% increase in sales in the final quarter of 2019, boosted by a strong festive performance, the retailer’s first as a private company following its acquisition by the Fortress Investment Group.

The chain also claimed 23rd December as the largest trading day in its 40-year history.

Colley attributed much of the retailer’s seasonal growth to the renewed loyalty of its customer base.