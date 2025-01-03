UK bar sector celebrates ‘welcome boost’ during festive period

By James Lawrence

A new report from CGA by NIQ, the first of 2025, contains some good news for the UK’s beleaguered hospitality industry, as bar sales surged by 20.5% over the pre-Christmas week.

Comparing the week commencing 16 December 2024 to an equivalent seven day period in 2023, a special edition of the CGA by NIQ Hospitality Business Tracker showed that “a confluence of Christmas parties, late-night sporting events, and convenient bank holiday scheduling may have all contributed to the strongest performance seen among managed bars this year, of 20.5% growth”.

The report added: “It is also a welcome reminder that although spending may be currently restrained, there is still remarkable consumer desire to make the most of special occasions. Whether this momentum continues into early 2025, typically the toughest trading period for the late-night sector, remains to be been.”

However, restaurant and pub venues only recorded a modest increase in sales during the run-up to Christmas.

According to CGA by NIQ: “Food-led operators saw relatively stronger performance, with like-for-like growth of 3.4% in the on-the-go sector, and 2.1% in restaurants. Meanwhile, pubs saw only minor growth of 0.7%.”

Overall, Britain’s leading hospitality groups recorded year-on-year sales growth of 2.7% in the week commencing 16 December 2024.

Participants in this weekly edition of the CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker included BrewDog, Burger & Lobster, Revolution Bars, Rick Stein Restaurants, Walkabout and Nandos.

“With year-on-year sales failing to meet inflation in six out of the past 11 months, operators have already found themselves balancing fine margins throughout 2024. But with staffing costs among managed groups expected to rise even further in April 2025’s government budget, this Christmas is carrying the burden to make up for strained trading in the previous year and bolster business for the year ahead.”







