Majestic announces new lead for commercial arm

By Hamish Graham
Published:  19 February, 2025

Matt Davies, former Enotria&Coe and Sipsmith director, has been appointed general manager of Majestic Commerical, the B2B arm of Majestic.

Davies will lead Majestic Commercial’s 50-strong team, which now supplies over 3,000 venues including its flagship partners of Manchester City FC, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts and Michelin star restaurant Pied A Terre.

The new general manager for Majestic Commercial has 25 years of experience in the wine and spirits trade, with his most recent role being commercial director of London gin brand, Sipsmith. Previous roles have included managing directorships at both Coe Vintners and Fields and Morris & Verdin, the latter being the B2B division of Berry Bros & Rudd. Following the formation of Enotria&Coe in 2016, he was responsible for the new organisation’s on-trade division.

Matt Davies replaces Maria Lopez in the role of general manager after her three-year stint with Majestic Commercial. Majestic CEO, John Colley, said he is sad to see Lopez leave the team but is energised by the prospect of working alongside new hire, Davies.

“Whilst we are sorry to see Maria Lopez leave Majestic, I’m delighted to be bringing a leader of Matt’s calibre to Majestic,” he comments. “He has an incredible track record in the on-trade and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we pursue our strategy to become one of the largest and most trusted wine suppliers to hospitality businesses across the UK.”

Matt Davies shares Colley’s optimism and aims to utilise his extensive experience to further develop the B2B arm of Majestic.

“Majestic is a business I have admired for a long time, and the opportunity to join its fast-growing Commercial arm is one I simply couldn’t refuse. The team has already achieved incredible success in the on-trade, but I am hugely excited by their ambitions to accelerate growth even further in the coming years. I’m really looking forward to playing my part in that journey,” Davies said. 







