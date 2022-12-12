Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic freezes on-trade prices until April in bid to help hospitality sector

By James Bayley
Published:  12 December, 2022

Majestic, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, will freeze its on-trade prices until April 2023 to help UK pubs, bars and restaurants, it has been announced today.

In an effort to combat the increasing uncertainty faced by the hospitality industry, Majestic will lock its prices until Spring. 

The news comes as more than a third of hospitality businesses risk going bust next year, according to UK Hospitality (UKH).

In a survey by UKH, it was revealed that 96% of businesses are experiencing higher energy costs and 93% face food price inflation going into 2023.

Majestic COO Robert Cooke, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer frozen prices for this extended period of time, until Spring 2023, to help support our on-trade partners throughout what will be a difficult winter season.”

Majestic has also made its account managers available to curate wine lists for businesses across the UK, and over 3,000 independent eateries and bars are already working with Majestic to help develop their wine offerings. 

In another marketing push for the company, Majestic is offering customers the chance to win a £1,000 Majestic gift card by recommending their favourite pub to partner with Majestic. 

Cooke added, “By offering a chance for wine lovers to win £1,000 too, we are hoping to help local Majestic customers support their favourite locals, and in turn be rewarded for helping businesses make a Majestic discovery.”

Find out more about Majestic Commercial here. 

Steps to claim £1,000: 

Check that the bar, pub or restaurant you want to submit is an independent company.

Fill in the form with its details.

If one of the nominated venue's signs with Majestic (£25k business commitment), the winner will qualify for the £1,000 gift card (5 x £200 cards sent over 10 months).



 

