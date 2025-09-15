Liberty portfolio expands with Tenerife and Ribeira Sacra additions

By Hamish Graham

Liberty Wines has announced new distribution agreements with two Spanish producers. The importer is adding Ribeira Sacra’s Adega Algueira and Tenerife’s Ocampo to its offering.

The latter is a fresh project from Jonatan García Lima situated in Tacoronte-Acentejo, the oldest DO on the island.

The deals see Liberty’s Spanish offering swell, the two wines joining the likes of Rioja’s Lanzaga and Jumilla’s Casa Castillo on the importer’s portfolio.

When Adega Algueira’s Fernando González Riveiro came to the Ribeira Sacra region in 1980 it was a “complete ruin” due to years of neglect, with the terraced vineyards in need of revival. His work to re-develop viticulture in the historic wine producing appellation paid off, with Adega Algueira today producing local Galician varieties such as Godello, Treixadura and Albariño across vineyards plots spanning 130 sites and totalling 30ha.

Jonatan García Lima’s new project Ocampo came about after long-time friends, the López Díaz family, encouraged him to develop a new project at their 12ha estate in Tacoronte-Acentejo. The sub-region in the northeast of Tenerife has reddish, volcanic soils which produce unique wines. The vineyards span from 200 to 800 metres above sea level and see him create wines using indigenous grapes and traditional farming practices such as the ‘rastra’ pruning method. This technique sees vines trained low to the ground and stretched across the soil.

Liberty Wines CEO, Tom Platt, anticipates the two producers will be welcome additions to the Liberty family.

He commented: “Fernando González Riveiro of Adega Algueira and Jonatan García Lima of Ocampo are considered local heroes for their dedication to preserving the rich vinous heritage of ancient vineyards, indigenous grape varieties, and traditional practices in their respective regions.

“Fernando and his son Fabio are internationally renowned for making refined wines, from their excellent value young Mencía to the complex, ageworthy ‘Escalada’ Godello.

“Jonatan is the winemaker behind two of the Canary Islands’ most respected estates and though Ocampo is still in its infancy, we are eager to watch how it develops under his guidance.

“We are delighted to welcome these two leading lights of Spain’s dynamic wine scene to our portfolio.”

Wines from both Adega Algueira and Ocampo will be available to taste at Liberty Wines Autumn Portfolio Tasting in London tomorrow (Tuesday 16 September).









