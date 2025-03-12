Bancroft bolsters Rioja offering with Alavesa winery addition

By Hamish Graham

Bodegas Javier San Pedro has been added to Bancroft Wine’s portfolio. The addition of the Rioja Alavesa producer sees Bancroft expand their Rioja range.

Javier San Pedro (pictured) began making wine at his family’s estate, Vallobera, a few decades ago. While at Vallobera he was known for his adventurous approach to viticulture and winemaking despite the constraints of DOCa Rioja. In 2014 San Pedro branched out from Vallobera and founded Bodegas Javier San Pedro in Rioja Alavesa, with the estate’s first vintage produced in 2018.

The Alaseva region affords a unique viticultural environmental with limestone-rich soils at the foothills of the Cantabrian Mountains.

Beatriz Rodriguez, sales account manager at Bancroft Wines, sees the addition as a welcome step for the importer into an exciting wine growing region: “the wines from Alavesa deliver very attractive crunchy fruit with lovely freshness, on account of Atlantic influences and slightly higher altitudes.

“While the Cueva de Lobos range from Javier offers excellent value, the rest of the Javier San Pedro wines show the expressive nature of Laguardia diverse terroir.”

This expression of terroir includes Bodegas Javier San Pedro’s single-vineyard wines, including Villahuercos, a Tempranillo Blanco as well as El Arca de Asa, with grapes produced from clay and gravel soils in Lanciego.

Javier San Pedro is keen for his Rioja Alavesa winery to push boundaries in terms of the region’s wines.

He said: “We are an innovative winery with a young team, aiming to surprise with wines that break from the traditional Rioja mould. Our wines must tell a story—singular, authentic expressions of our land, crafted with the utmost respect yet through a dynamic and contemporary lens.”

The Bodegas Javier San Pedro range will be available to taste at Bancroft’s Spring + Summer Edit tasting at Great Scotland Yard Hotel, SW1A 2HN on Monday 24 March. To register to attend click here.









