The Wine Society embraces AI-powered recommendations

By James Lawrence

Online retailer The Wine Society has announced a new partnership with Preferabli, an AI-driven "B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for sensory consumer products and experiences".

The member-owned merchant said its new 'my wine match' feature, which went live yesterday (4 June), has been designed to help customers navigate its range of more than 2,000 wines through tailored recommendations based on individual taste preferences.

According to the retailer: "Powered by true 1:1 recommendation technology, the new tool is designed to broaden members’ horizons by encouraging exploration across different regions, grape varieties and styles."

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Users are asked a series of questions about their likes and dislikes, enabling the platform to build a personal taste profile and suggest wines that match their palate.

“I am very impressed with the approach that Preferabli has taken in evaluating each product and the purpose-built algorithms that generate the recommendations," said The Wine Society’s CEO, Steve Finlan.

Pam Dillon, CEO and co-founder of Preferabli, added: “We’re imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using AI with a human touch. I am similarly impressed by the vision that The Wine Society holds for its members in building a digital experience that supports the many ways that people want to discover, including web, mobile and GenAI.”

Finlan added that The Wine Society worked closely with Master of Wine Sheri Sauter Morano, responsible for analysing wines within its portfolio that had not already been assessed by Preferabli's experts.

The partnership reflects a growing trend among drinks retailers and hospitality operators, who are using artificial intelligence to enhance customer engagement and support purchasing decisions through digital avatars.







