Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society: Alex Turnbull appointed head of fine wine

By Hamish Graham
Published:  29 September, 2025

The Wine Society has announced the appointment of Alex Turnbull to the newly created role of head of fine wine. He joins the merchant in January 2026.

The introduction of the new position comes as the Society looks to reshape its fine wine offer. He will head up the development and implementation of the company’s upcoming ‘Specialist Fine Wine Service’, set to launch next year. It marks the first time in The Wine Society’s 150 year history that fine wine will be a key pillar of the business’ strategy.

Turnbull has experience across the fine wine sector, beginning his career at WoodWinters in Edinburgh before joining the Justerini & Brooks team in 2014. He spent seven years at the latter as the company’s private client account manager, with a focus on Bordeaux, Burgundy, Piedmont and Germany. He joined Jeroboams in 2021 where he was in charge of the private sales team.

Turnbull is looking forward to taking charge of the Society’s new fine wine arm.

He said: “I can’t wait to join what is clearly one of the most dynamic and forward-looking wine companies in the marketplace today. Fine wine is as popular as ever; it’s just how people buy and engage with it that has evolved.

“I’m excited to enhance the fine wine offering for Society members and make it more accessible to younger collectors just starting their wine journey. The team at The Wine Society is full of talent – industry names I’ve admired for some time – and I’m thrilled to be working alongside them.”

Pierre Mansour, director of wine, added: “We’re really excited to welcome Alex to the team.

“With over a decade of senior sales experience in the fine wine sector, Alex combines commercial expertise with a genuine passion for fine wine and a strong alignment with The Wine Society’s values. I’m confident he will make an excellent addition to the team.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Good Wine Good People acquire Plonk

Waitrose success at IWC awards

WSTA: Alcohol duty revenue in decline de...

M&S tasting: Fresh additions show retail...

Daniel Lambert introduces five new winer...

Charles Taverner to head up Champagnes &...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95