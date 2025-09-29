The Wine Society: Alex Turnbull appointed head of fine wine

By Hamish Graham

The Wine Society has announced the appointment of Alex Turnbull to the newly created role of head of fine wine. He joins the merchant in January 2026.

The introduction of the new position comes as the Society looks to reshape its fine wine offer. He will head up the development and implementation of the company’s upcoming ‘Specialist Fine Wine Service’, set to launch next year. It marks the first time in The Wine Society’s 150 year history that fine wine will be a key pillar of the business’ strategy.

Turnbull has experience across the fine wine sector, beginning his career at WoodWinters in Edinburgh before joining the Justerini & Brooks team in 2014. He spent seven years at the latter as the company’s private client account manager, with a focus on Bordeaux, Burgundy, Piedmont and Germany. He joined Jeroboams in 2021 where he was in charge of the private sales team.

Turnbull is looking forward to taking charge of the Society’s new fine wine arm.

He said: “I can’t wait to join what is clearly one of the most dynamic and forward-looking wine companies in the marketplace today. Fine wine is as popular as ever; it’s just how people buy and engage with it that has evolved.

“I’m excited to enhance the fine wine offering for Society members and make it more accessible to younger collectors just starting their wine journey. The team at The Wine Society is full of talent – industry names I’ve admired for some time – and I’m thrilled to be working alongside them.”

Pierre Mansour, director of wine, added: “We’re really excited to welcome Alex to the team.

“With over a decade of senior sales experience in the fine wine sector, Alex combines commercial expertise with a genuine passion for fine wine and a strong alignment with The Wine Society’s values. I’m confident he will make an excellent addition to the team.”









