Headline Heroes: Austria forges ahead in green game

Though it produces just 1% of the world’s wine, Austria is punching above its weight when it comes to leadership on the issue of sustainability as the industry grapples with its carbon footprint and existential questions around the future viability of long-established regions.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.