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Top Txakoli producer Astobiza joins Alliance portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  30 June, 2026

Importer Alliance Wine has unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio – Basque winery Astobiza. The single estate producer is known for its premium Txakoli wines.

A member of Grandes Pagos de España, its 7ha of vines can be found in Okondo in the Ayala valley of Álava, a short journey from Bilbao. It produces both youthful and aged expressions of the style.

Under vine are an array of native Basque varieties: Hondarrabi Zuri; Hondarrabi Betlza; and Izkiriota (Gros Manseng). The estate is divided into seven ‘micro-plots’, all harvested and vinified separately.

Though not formally certified, Astobiza utilises an agroforesty model – trees, shrubs and permanent plant cover all integrated into the viticultural approach.

Spanish buyer at Alliance, Sarah Benson MW, commented: “We already have a really strong Spanish portfolio, but we have been missing a Txakoli.

“These are racy, zesty wines that are perfect by the glass. Astobiza’s aged wines are a real standout – aged for seven years or more, creating wines of great length, complexity and texture. That’s exactly the quality and character we want to bring to our customers, and why we’re so pleased to welcome Astobiza to the portfolio.”

Miriam Cameron, on-trade sales director at the importer, added: “It’s great to offer customers another point of difference to add to their offering that can create a conversation with their customers. It allows trading up and exploration that can keep their customers engaged.”




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