VAT cut campaign passes significant milestone

By James Lawrence

A campaign to cut VAT for the hospitality sector to 10% has already garnered massive support, with more than 10,000 people signing the #VATsTheProblem petition within 72 hours of its launch.

Spearheaded by chef and publican Tom Kerridge, the campaign has the support of key stakeholders in the industry, including UK Hospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping, and CODE Hospitality.

According to its organisers, a consumer-facing phase of the campaign is due to launch on 1 July, with operators being encouraged to share the petition with staff, customers, and neighbouring businesses.

Read more: Flint welcomes several leading Cape producers

“What a start to the campaign, but it is just the start. More than 100,000 people backing 10% VAT for hospitality in just three days shows the strength of feeling across hospitality, and that number will only continue to grow," said Kerridge.

“Hospitality businesses, please keep sharing the campaign with your teams and other venues in your area to get them to support, too. Let’s get this number as high as possible before 1 July, and show just how much hospitality needs a VAT cut to 10%.”

Meanwhile, businesses continue to grapple with a raft of cost pressures. Industry leaders have repeatedly highlighted the impact of higher employment costs, including April's increase in the National Living Wage, alongside business rate inflation and rising energy bills.

"Price increases are now materially affecting both volume and footfall, not just in pubs but across the whole hospitality sector. Operators are passing on higher costs out of necessity, not choice, but the reality is that consumers simply have less disposable income now, " said Tony Cleary, CEO of the Lanchester Group.

You can sign the petition here: VATsTheProblem.co.uk.







