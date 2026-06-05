Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

VAT cut campaign passes significant milestone

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 June, 2026

A campaign to cut VAT for the hospitality sector to 10% has already garnered massive support, with more than 10,000 people signing the #VATsTheProblem petition within 72 hours of its launch.

Spearheaded by chef and publican Tom Kerridge, the campaign has the support of key stakeholders in the industry, including UK Hospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping, and CODE Hospitality.

According to its organisers, a consumer-facing phase of the campaign is due to launch on 1 July, with operators being encouraged to share the petition with staff, customers, and neighbouring businesses.

“What a start to the campaign, but it is just the start. More than 100,000 people backing 10% VAT for hospitality in just three days shows the strength of feeling across hospitality, and that number will only continue to grow," said Kerridge.

“Hospitality businesses, please keep sharing the campaign with your teams and other venues in your area to get them to support, too. Let’s get this number as high as possible before 1 July, and show just how much hospitality needs a VAT cut to 10%.”

Meanwhile, businesses continue to grapple with a raft of cost pressures. Industry leaders have repeatedly highlighted the impact of higher employment costs, including April's increase in the National Living Wage, alongside business rate inflation and rising energy bills.

"Price increases are now materially affecting both volume and footfall, not just in pubs but across the whole hospitality sector. Operators are passing on higher costs out of necessity, not choice, but the reality is that consumers simply have less disposable income now, " said Tony Cleary, CEO of the Lanchester Group.

You can sign the petition here: VATsTheProblem.co.uk.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Alliance Wine partners with Western Cape...

Familia Torres earns B Corp certification

Vinos de Albariza firmly on course to ga...

Campaign to cut hospitality VAT to 10% s...

Adaptogenic drinks brand partners with H...

González Byass unveils historic Jerez bo...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95