Business rates: Hospitality venues to be hit with £32k hike

By Hamish Graham
Published:  19 December, 2025

Fresh analysis from trade body UK Hospitality (UKH) can reveal that over the next three years hospitality venues in England can expect to see an average increase in business rates of over £32k.

Despite the introduction of a lower multiplier for retail, hospitality and leisure (RHL) businesses with a rateable value (RV) of less than £500k, a substantial increase in RVs means many venues will see a large hike in rates.

In 2026/27, the average English hospitality venue will pay business rates of £23,961 – this represents a £3,126 or 15% increase on the current average (£20,835). The following year (2027/28), this figure jumps to £30,849 and the year after (2028/29) to £40,409. By the end of this period, changes will amount to a 94% increase compared to the present average – a £32,714 rise.

In response to these cost rises, UKH is urging the government to implement the business rates discount to the maximum level (20 pence) that the legislation allows – at present this discount only sits at five pence.

Chief executive of UKH, Allen Simpson, is demanding that the Treasury changes course: “Business rates tax hikes will hit every city, town, village and high street in the country. Unfortunately, not one area of the country is spared.

“The Treasury were warned, by UK Hospitality, to expect significant increases to rateable values, due to the previous revaluation being based on valuations during Covid. We laid out, in no uncertain terms, that the maximum 20 pence discount to the multiplier was absolutely necessary to offset these rises in rateable values.

“It did not heed that warning, and now the level of business rates increase over three years will be simply unsustainable for many businesses to absorb.”

He added: “While transitional relief will soften the immediate impact, it does not solve the problem. Price increases, job losses and business closures will all accelerate – that’s bad news for local economies, local jobs and local high streets.

“Implementing a permanently lower multiplier for hospitality is the right policy, but delivering only a five pence discount leaves the policy fundamentally incomplete. The Government needs to deliver the full 20 pence reduction to the hospitality multiplier.”




