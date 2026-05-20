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Chains drive ‘eating-out’ market with smaller operators falling behind

By Hamish Graham
Published:  20 May, 2026

Food and drinks insights company Lumina Intelligence has detailed that the ‘eating-out’ market is set to reach a value of £102.8bn this year, an increase of +1.8% year-on-year.

This rise sits below the current rate of inflation in the UK, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirming today (20 May) that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has increased +2.8% in the past 12 months to April.

The +1.8% uplift in value for the eating-out market was driven by growth that is “increasingly concentrated among larger, branded and differentiated operators”.

Focusing in on the drinks trade, ‘service-led restaurants, pubs and bars’ saw more modest revenue growth. This growth was seen despite declining venue numbers, highlighting “increasing sales concentration among stronger operators”, according to Lumina.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) – or fast food – sector saw comparatively better growth, reaching a value of £17.9bn, an increase of +1.7% over the past year.

Lumina also unveiled that on-trade venues are adapting both food and drinks menus to an uncertain trading environment, streamlining what is available rather than expanding.

In the pub context, operators are “evolving food ranges towards indulgent mains, premium sides and desserts to support all-day and treat-led visits, including afternoon and non-alcoholic occasions”, said Lumina.




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