Opinion: Gary Smith, CEO, MDCV UK

The English wine trade has reached a point of maturity that would have seemed unlikely just 20 years ago. English sparkling wine, produced using the traditional method, has secured critical acclaim, strong on-trade presence and a reputation for quality that now comfortably sits alongside champagne. That achievement should not be underestimated: it has validated English viticulture, attracted serious capital investment and helped build a premium image for the category.
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