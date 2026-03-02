Laurent-Perrier gallops into partnership with Newbury Racecourse

By Hamish Graham

Champagne house Laurent-Perrier and Berkshire’s Newbury Racecourse have unveiled a three-year partnership.

The new relationship – which sees the brand become Newbury’s exclusive champagne partner – officially launched on Saturday (28/2) with the racecourse’s existing Paddock Bar now named the Laurent-Perrier Champagne Bar.

In tandem with the new partnership, the champagne producer is set to provide tailored training to the team, at the bar which overlooks Newbury’s Parade Ring track.

Daniel Brennan, brand director at Laurent-Perrier UK, sees the fresh business relationship as an important step for both sides.

He commented: “This collaboration reflects our shared values of excellence, expertise, and a long-term commitment to quality. Since being established in 1905, Newbury Racecourse is one of the most renowned venues for both flat and jump racing, a distinction that demands a track of the highest quality.

“In 2026 the new Laurent-Perrier Champagne Bar will offer guests a range of cuvées to enhance their raceday experience and celebration.”

Chief executive at Newbury, Shaun Hinds, added: “We are thrilled to be launching this exciting new partnership with Laurent-Perrier and to unveil the Laurent-Perrier Champagne Bar in such a prime location at the heart of the racecourse. This collaboration brings together two brands united by a shared ambition to deliver exceptional experiences.”

Image credit – leefenn-tripp from Pixabay









