Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

LWC becomes Harpers Sustainability Charter signatory

By Hamish Graham
Published:  02 March, 2026

Independent drinks distributor LWC has become the latest signatory of the Harpers Sustainability Charter. The goal of the initiative is to build a network of sustainably-minded drinks businesses and act as a reference for companies looking to work with sustainable partners.

The company has shown commitment to a diversity of sustainability targets, with the 18-depot strong supplier aiming for big changes in how the company operates in the coming years. This includes the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and on-site renewable energy generation at all suitable LWC-owned sites by 2035.

Additionally, LWC seeks to replace all HGVs with renewable energy alternatives by 2040, while also committing to deploy the use of HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) at key depots, with the use of this fuel expanding progressively across appropriate transport fleet operations.

Sustainability targets are also in hand regarding social sustainability at LWC. The business is set to ensure it carries out at least three leadership or line manager development programmes per year including one women in leadership programme. Also, LWC will ensure that at least 1% of its workforce is on an apprenticeship and commit to devote at least 1% of payroll spend on skills development training per year.

To read about the signatories to the Harpers Sustainability Charter and their active commitments to all things sustainability, you can click here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Enotria: Jobs at risk as importer puts 5...

Diageo slashes dividends as drinks giant...

Wine merchant and former restaurateur Jo...

New EU wine policy framework sees impres...

Friday Read: Indigo Wine’s authenticity...

Ben Franks appointed CEO of Canned Wine...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95