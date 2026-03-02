LWC becomes Harpers Sustainability Charter signatory

By Hamish Graham

Independent drinks distributor LWC has become the latest signatory of the Harpers Sustainability Charter. The goal of the initiative is to build a network of sustainably-minded drinks businesses and act as a reference for companies looking to work with sustainable partners.

The company has shown commitment to a diversity of sustainability targets, with the 18-depot strong supplier aiming for big changes in how the company operates in the coming years. This includes the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and on-site renewable energy generation at all suitable LWC-owned sites by 2035.

Additionally, LWC seeks to replace all HGVs with renewable energy alternatives by 2040, while also committing to deploy the use of HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) at key depots, with the use of this fuel expanding progressively across appropriate transport fleet operations.

Sustainability targets are also in hand regarding social sustainability at LWC. The business is set to ensure it carries out at least three leadership or line manager development programmes per year including one women in leadership programme. Also, LWC will ensure that at least 1% of its workforce is on an apprenticeship and commit to devote at least 1% of payroll spend on skills development training per year.

To read about the signatories to the Harpers Sustainability Charter and their active commitments to all things sustainability, you can click here.










