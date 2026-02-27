Plumpton push for wine industry careers

By Oliver Catchpole

Ahead of National Careers Week (2-7 March 2026), Sussex-based Plumpton College has launched a push for those looking for a new career to consider a future in wine.

Plumpton’s call to explore opportunities in the wine industry asks prospective students to consider the opportunities available across viticulture, winemaking, business, marketing and hospitality.

With the UK wine sector continuing to grow – as vineyard plantings and production rise year-on-year – demand for skilled professionals across the sector is also increasing.

Sam Linter, director of wine at Plumpton College, said: “National Careers Week is the perfect time to highlight just how diverse and exciting the wine industry really is. Many people don’t realise that a career in wine can combine science, sustainability, business, travel and creativity.

“The UK sector is growing rapidly and we’re seeing real demand for skilled, passionate graduates. At Plumpton, our students gain hands-on experience in our commercial vineyard and winery, build strong industry connections and graduate ready to take on roles not just in the UK, but around the world.”

Plumpton added that entry-level winemaking roles in the UK tend to start in the mid-£20,000 range, with experienced winemakers earning £45,000-£60,000 or more in senior production or estate roles, while viticulturalists often begin earning between £22,000-£30,000, progressing to £40,000-£50,000+ in managerial positions.

Meanwhile, wine buyers often earn between £31,000-£150,000, export managers £32,000-£52,000 and head sommeliers £50,000+, supplemented by tips.

The college offers specialist wine education from entry-level to postgraduate degrees, and has access to a commercial vineyard and winery, industry placements and expert teaching.

It is home to the UK’s Wine Centre of Excellence – a hub of wine education, research and production.

At the beginning of this year, Plumpton pledged £500,000 in fully funded training to support the English wine industry (as Harpers reported).

