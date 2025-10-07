Majestic to add 150 new employees in Christmas push

By Hamish Graham

The UK’s largest wine retailer Majestic has announced it is seeking to add 150 new employees, both temporary and permanent, across its 216 shops in anticipation of Christmas trading.

The recruitment drive will see the business onboard drivers, sales assistants, assistant managers and trainee managers to its existing roster of 1,500 employees. Among the permanent vacancies are roles at the company’s new Truro store which launches next week.

On top of these additions, more than 160 ‘Majestic Reserves’ – former permanent employees who have signed up to an initiative allowing them to take on shifts on a flexible basis – will be on hand to support the retailer during the busy festive period.

Majestic has been expanding its wider business apace, with the company set to add five new retail stores in 2025 alone. Its acquisition of wine bar chain Vagabond in 2024 has seen it grow this business too, with the most recent new opening being seen in St Paul’s London. Vagabond is also set to open what is touted to be the UK’s largest urban winery in the capital’s Canada Water area later this year.

The retailer also saw its wholesale arm expand after the acquisition of Entoria in Spring of this year. Recent portfolio additions have included Mendoza’s Catena Zapata, as reported by Harpers.

The business is backed by US-based financial services company Fortress Investment Group. Since May 2023 Fortress has been owned by Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.

MD at Majestic, Elizabeth Newman, believes the company is motivated to perform well in the winter months: “We live for Christmas at Majestic – it’s our busiest time of year, but also our most exciting and most enjoyable.”

She added: “Our stores are always absolutely buzzing and our proposition really comes into its own, helping our customers discover new wines to taste with their friends and families over the festive period.

“Our new colleagues will not only help us to deliver another Majestic Christmas for our retail and on-trade customers, but will set us up to drive further growth next year and beyond.”









