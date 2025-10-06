Subscriber login Close [x]
World Class: Norwegian bartender Felice Capasso crowned global winner

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 October, 2025

Norway’s Felice Capasso has won the title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025 at the Toronto-hosted annual ceremony.

The Diageo-run event sees bartenders from around the world compete for the prestigious prize, with hopefuls from 51 national markets vying for the award.

Capasso of Oslo’s Nedre Løkka Cocktailbar is also the founder of Sesto Senso Academy, a centre for wine and spirits education based in the Norwegian capital. His route to the overall gong saw him compete in challenges utilising many of Diageo’s well-known brands. For the Johnnie Walker Black Label challenge, the mixologist presented traditional gin classics with a whisky twist, including a serve named Top Notes, inspired by the classic French 75 cocktail.

The event’s judging panel included the likes of Monica Berg, co-owner of cutting-edge London cocktail bar Tayēr + Elementary, as well as the Connaught Bar’s director of mixology, Ago Perrone.

Amongst the competitors was Great Britain’s representative at the event, World Class GB winner Emanuele Mensah, who Harpers spoke to earlier this year.

After a recent run of Canadian winners, Norway returns to the top for the first time since 2022, when the country’s Adrián Michalčík won the prize.

Winning the prize is a “dream come true” for Capasso: “It is a goal I have worked tirelessly to achieve. It's living proof that if you want something and you work for it, and you never, ever give up, no matter what – you can achieve it.

“By winning I know that I am taking on a responsibility which I plan to take seriously, promoting education in spirits and inspiring other bartenders who want to progress in the industry.”

Adding his praise was World Class judge, Perrone: “World Class is such a special occasion, bringing together some of the world’s most creative and driven bartenders. Its impact on the industry is tangible, not only in driving innovation but also in inspiring and nurturing generations of rising talent.

“Year on year, the competition gets tougher, as a testament to the progress of our cocktail industry. Congratulations to Felice for such an outstanding performance and all the best for the new career journey ahead.”




